Man facing charges after cocaine, cash seized from Regina home: police

A man is facing charges after nearly 300 grams of cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash were seized from a south Regina home during a drug investigation.

A search warrant was executed at a house in the 3600 block of Anson Street on Thursday, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service.

During the search, 290 grams of cocaine was discovered, along with $8,000 in cash, digital scales, packaging and other items used for cocaine trafficking, police said.

As a result, a 23-year-old Toronto, Ont. man was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

He was released from custody with conditions and will appear in court on June 16.

Police said the drug unit led the investigation with support from the street gang unit and tactical support.