Man facing charges after Guelph police cruisers rammed

Guelph police say a man is facing charges after a stolen vehicle rammed two police cruisers last week.

Police said officers saw a vehicle in the area of Woodlawn Road East and Montana Road on Friday. They said through investigation, it was determined the vehicle was stolen earlier in the month.

Police said the officers watched a man get into the vehicle and begin reversing from a driveway.

Guelph police said officers drove over and tried to stop it, but the driver intentionally reversed into the cruiser, hitting the front end.

Police said he also hit a second cruiser before speeding away but officers were able to identify him based on previous interactions.

No one was hurt.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said they located the stolen vehicle at a Guelph address. They said the vehicle was recovered and a 36-year-old Guelph man has been arrested and charged.

He was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.