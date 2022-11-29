Man facing charges after hitting power pole with pickup truck: Halifax police

A man is facing charges after police say he hit a power pole with a pickup truck in Bedford, N.S., early Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police received a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 100 block of Eaglewood Drive around 1:40 a.m.

A pickup truck hit a utility pole, causing power to go out in the area.

Police say the male driver then ran away from the truck.

Officers and a police dog searched the area, but could not find him.

A member of the RCMP found and arrested the driver in Lower Sackville, N.S., just after 2 a.m.

The 27-year-old man will appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.

He is facing the following charges:

operation of a conveyance while impaired

refusal to comply with demand for testing

failing to remain at the scene of an accident

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.