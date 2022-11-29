iHeartRadio

Man facing charges after hitting power pole with pickup truck: Halifax police


A man is facing charges after police say he hit a power pole with a pickup truck in Bedford, N.S., early Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police received a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 100 block of Eaglewood Drive around 1:40 a.m.

A pickup truck hit a utility pole, causing power to go out in the area.

Police say the male driver then ran away from the truck.

Officers and a police dog searched the area, but could not find him.

A member of the RCMP found and arrested the driver in Lower Sackville, N.S., just after 2 a.m.

The 27-year-old man will appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.

He is facing the following charges:

  • operation of a conveyance while impaired
  • refusal to comply with demand for testing
  • failing to remain at the scene of an accident

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

