Man facing charges after police seize drugs, weapons, stolen items from Lunenburg County home
A Nova Scotia man faces a number of charges following an investigation into cocaine trafficking in Lunenburg County.
The 75-year-old man was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home on Northwest Road in Blockhouse, N.S., around 9 a.m. Thursday, RCMP says.
During the search of the home, police say they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, cash, weapons and electronic devices.
Police say they also found a large amount of stolen property including an ATV, an outboard motor, chainsaws, power tools, construction equipment, bicycles, jewelry, liquor and consumer electronics.
Investigators are currently processing the property and attempting to locate the owners.
The man was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on July 13, says RCMP.
He is expected to face charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (three counts), possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, possession of a weapon contrary to a court order, and possession of unstamped tobacco.
