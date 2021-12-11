Man facing charges after running at Saskatoon officials with butcher knife
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
A 58-year-old man is facing charges after charging at Saskatoon police and EMS Saturday morning.
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to assist with a medical call at an apartment building in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue North, a news release said.
SPS say the man was "upset" that police and EMS were there, picked up a butcher knife and charged at them.
A taser was deployed, leading the man to drop the knife and be taken into custody.
The man is facing charges of assaulting a police officer with a weapon.
No one was injured.
