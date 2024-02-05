Man facing charges after slew of break-ins in Peel Region
A man is facing charges after a series of break-and-enters in Peel Region, most of which occurred at places of worship.
Peel police has been investigating five break-and-enter incidents from March to August 2023.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
According to police, three locations were at places of worship where the accused was caught on camera breaking into temples and taking money from donation boxes. Two other incidents allegedly involved the same man breaking into two businesses and stealing an undisclosed amount of money.
After a coordinated investigation with other police agencies in the Greater Toronto Area, police identified Jagdish Pandher, 41, of Brampton, as the suspect.
Officers said he was already in custody for similar offences, and is facing five counts of break and enter charges.
Investigators believe these crimes were not motivated by hate, but rather by opportunity to steal cash.
Police ask anyone with information to call investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Tax on alcohol set to rise 4.7 per cent in AprilStaring April 1, consumers could notice a difference in the price of alcohol when making a purchase.
-
What to do if you fall through iceA Woodstock fire official offers tips.
-
Bedford, N.S., could get green light for massive housing projectA new development plan seeks to create hundreds of dwelling units in the Bedford Common area in Nova Scotia.
-
Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years laterAn Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
-
Hockey culture under the microscope in CanadaIn the wake of the arrest of five members of the 2018 World Junior Hockey team, people are examining the culture of the sport.
-
Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuitThe Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
-
Closures continue Wednesday after record snowfall in Cape BretonThe Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) will continue its state of local emergency on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
City of Ottawa cuts ribbon on new transitional housing projectThe doors have opened at a new transitional housing project in Ottawa, aimed at helping families experiencing homelessness transition to permanent homes.