Man facing charges after stolen SUV strikes barrier: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a parking lot barrier with a stolen SUV.
Police say they responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Walmart parking lot on Chain Lake Drive.
According to a police news release, the driver ran from the vehicle.
Officers found the abandoned SUV with significant damage and confirmed that it was stolen.
The driver was found shortly after inside a nearby business. Police say he was arrested without incident.
The 21-year-old man from Halifax is being held for court and faces charges of theft and possession of a motor vehicle and breaching probation.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
