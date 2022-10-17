Man facing charges after Sunday afternoon police chase, collision in Halifax neighbourhood

Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing charges after a police chase in a quiet Armdale neighbourhood led to a collision and left two officers injured.

According to a news release, officers noticed a vehicle around 2:45 p.m. they say had been reported stolen in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

The driver was travelling inbound to Halifax on Old Sambro Road.

Police say the officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, and they lost sight of them.

They eventually spotted the vehicle again on Randolph Street. Police say they tried to block the vehicle in an attempt to arrest the driver, but the driver repeatedly rammed his vehicle into two police cars.

Security camera footage from the area appears to show a police officer ram their cruiser into a black pickup truck after it hit their car.

Security camera appears to capture a high-risk police chase down a dead-end street in Halifax's Armdale neighbourhood. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/ArbwXgsLed

Police say the driver struck and damaged another police car and then drove over some lawns nearby, which also appears to be captured on the security footage.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries. Their vehicles and some lawns sustained significant damage.

Police say the driver fled again to the nearby 100 block of Towerview Road, where the vehicle became wedged between a building and a fence.

Police then arrested the 39-year-old male driver.

They say he faces “numerous charges” and will appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.

Anyone who has information about the incidents, or video from the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

‘MIND-BLOWING’

Area resident and witness Jay O'Hearn told CTV News on Sunday that the incident was “mind-blowing” and “pretty scary.”

O'Hearn says he was watching football when he heard, what he thought, was a snow plow going by his home.

He says he couldn't believe his eyes.

"Looked out the window, saw two police cars chasing a truck. And then the truck paused down at the end of the road. Another police car came down the road, and he decided he was coming up this way, and he got to that bush over there and he was either going to hit the police car or the bush, and he went for the bush and up on my neighbours' lawn and through,” he explained.

"It was pretty scary."

After verifying his kids were safe in his house, O'Hearn says he called his wife, who was away in Cape Breton.

"I called and I said to her, 'I don't think you realize how close were to having something very, very bad happening in the neighbourhood today.'”

O'Hearn and others say they didn’t hear sirens prior to the incident, which is worrisome in a neighbourhood with kids and two schools.

Grant Walsh teaches at one of the schools and says the incident was the talk of the community.

"For me, I teach a lot of these kids around here. So, for me, it wasn't a good feeling when I heard it."

Unavailable for an on-camera interview Monday, Halifax Regional Police Cst. Nicolas Gagnon said in a statement to CTV News:

"We ask anyone with concerns about this incident to please bring forward any information by contacting our Professional Standards Division, so the matter can be looked at in totality."

"I think it was only luck that allowed my neighbours to escape unscathed,” says area resident Ardath Whynacht, who adds she will be filing a formal complaint, along with letters to her local councillor and police commission.

A stolen truck, she notes, is not worth someone’s life.

"The police work for us, and it’s their job to keep us safe. We’ve given them $90 million a year, almost, to do that,” says Whynacht. “If they are engaging in behaviour that's putting the public at risk then I think we need to make changes in how they do their job."