Man facing charges after three women sexually assaulted at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., police say

A 21-year-old man is facing charges after three women were sexually assaulted at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.

At approximately 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, police attended the Queen's Centre in response to a complaint about a man lying down on the floor inside one of the woman's bathrooms.

Police say when officers arrived on campus, they issued a provincial offences notice under the Trespass to Property Act to the accused and escorted him off the property.

Police say at 6:50 p.m., the accused returned to the Queen's Centre and touched two women in an inappropriate sexual manner.

"A short time later the accused attended Stauffer Library and entered a woman's bathroom where he proceeded to touch another victim inappropriately under an adjoining bathroom stall," police said in a media release on Thursday.

Campus security located the accused in the women's washroom in Stauffer Library.

Police say a search of the suspect revealed he was in possession of a small bag containing a substance suspected of being cocaine.

The man is facing three counts of sexual assault, unlawfully possessing a Schedule 1 substance and two counts of breach of probation. Police say the accused has no affiliation to Queen's University.