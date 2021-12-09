Man facing charges in Confederation Park sexual assault investigation
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A 58-year-old man is facing charges after a woman told police she was sexually assaulted in a downtown park by a man who had been following her for months.
Ottawa police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from a woman, who said she was sexually assaulted in Confederation Park on Sept. 27.
"She had recognized the man as someone that had been following her for months prior," police said on Thursday.
Justin Pyke of no fixed address was charged on Tuesday with one count of sexual assault and two counts of harassment.
Investigators say they are concerned there may be more victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.
