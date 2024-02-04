Man facing charges in series of break-and-enters in Peel region
A man has been charged after allegedly committing 19 break-and-enters in the Peel region, specifically at restaurants and commercial locations.
According to investigators, the series of break-and-enters took place between July 2 and Dec. 3, 2023. Police say that at the time of the alleged offences, the accused was wanted on several other charges, including sexual assault, mischief over $5000, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal harassment, fail to comply with probation, and breach of probation.
He has been identified as 40-year-old Christopher Hann of no fixed address.
In addition to his outstanding charges, Hann now faces 19 counts of break-and-enter and four counts of disguise with intent.
The charges have not been tested in court. Hann is scheduled to make his first appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.
