Man facing dangerous driving charges after incident in stolen vehicle: Regina police
One man is facing several charges after a dangerous driving incident involving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Just after 12 a.m. on Oct. 4, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) spotted a white Lincoln Town Car on 3rd Avenue North with its lights turned off, according to a news release.
Police attempted to get closer to confirm the vehicle’s license plate. However, RPS said the vehicle began driving over the speed limit, ran through a stop sign and sped away from police.
The officers in pursuit radioed the vehicle’s position. Another police unit spotted the suspect vehicle in a nearby alley, with the driver attempting to flee on foot.
Both a canine team and patrol officers found a suspect nearby. A sweater and the keys of the stolen vehicle were found near the suspect, police said.
After further investigation, the suspect was charged with multiple counts.
A 30-year-old Regina man was charged with operating conveyance dangerous to the public and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The accused was released on an undertaking to appear in Provincial Court on the charges on Nov. 17.
