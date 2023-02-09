Man facing drugs, weapons charges after crashing SUV, refusing breath sample: N.S. RCMP

A New Glasgow, N.S., man is facing several drug and weapons offences after police say he crashed his SUV and refused a breath sample Wednesday night.

Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 104 in Kemptown, N.S., around 8:40 p.m.

Police learned that an SUV had been travelling on the highway before it left the road and ended up in a tree line.

The RCMP says an officer saw that the driver, and sole occupant of the SUV, was showing signs of impairment.

Police tried to give the man a roadside breath test, but say he would not provide enough of a sample for the device to analyze his blood alcohol levels.

The man was arrested for refusal.

Police say a set of brass knuckles were also found on the man and were seized.

He was then taken to the Bible Hill RCMP Detachment while another RCMP officer waited at the scene for a tow truck to arrive for the SUV.

Police say, while he was waiting, witnesses told him that the suspect entered a wooded area nearby with a bag before officers arrived and he did not have it with him when he came out.

The RCMP says the officer then found a set of footprints leading from the SUV into the woods and followed them.

According to a release, the officer found a bag containing two large vacuum-sealed bags of suspected cocaine about 50 feet from the SUV.

The bags were seized.

Police say they also seized flavoured vape cartridges and two cell phones as part of their investigation.

Travis Greencorn, 27, of New Glasgow, N.S., has been charged with:

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a prohibited weapon

carrying a concealed weapon

refusal to comply with demand

failure to comply with an undertaking

He was held in custody overnight and was scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court Thursday.

Police say their investigation continues.