Man facing firearms charges after woman assaulted in Eskasoni: N.S. RCMP

A man is facing several firearms-related charges after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Eskasoni, N.S., Tuesday night.

Eskasoni RCMP received a report of a disturbance at a home on Canal Drive around 10:20 p.m.

Police say a man was involved in an altercation with a woman before leaving the home with a firearm in a backpack.

Officers found the man at another home on Canal Drive and he was arrested.

Police say the backpack, firearm and ammunition were found in the woods near John Paul’s Lane with help from Cape Breton Regional Police’s canine unit.

Officers learned through their investigation that the man had assaulted the woman before the disturbance call, according to a news release Friday.

Dawson Alexander Bernard, 23, of We’koqma’q, has been charged with:

assault

forcible entry

careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

carrying a concealed weapon

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon or restricted weapon

possession of a firearm while knowing possession is unauthorized

possession of prohibited weapon, device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

He was remanded in custody.

Bernard is scheduled appear in Sydney provincial court Friday.