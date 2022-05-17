Man facing fraud charge after allegedly taking more than $800,000 from victims
A Windsor man is facing charges following an investigation into an alleged investment scheme that defrauded more than $800,000 from multiple victims.
Police launched the investigation last September after a victim reported they had been swindled out of more than $350,000.
Police say the victim gave money to a person over the course of several months to be invested in the buying and selling of vehicles.
Another victim also came forward and said they too gave the same person a large sum of money for the same investment purpose, police say.
Through investigation, officers believed the money was not being used, nor intended to be used, for the purpose the suspect told the victims.
Police believe there is potential for other victims, and is encouraging anyone who believes they are a victim or have further information to come forward.
Khaled Al Akili, a 35-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with fraud over $5,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
