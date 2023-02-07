Man facing fraud charge after using stolen debit card

A LaSalle man has been charged after turning himself into police for fraudulently using a debit card.

Windsor police reached out to the public Monday for help identifying the suspect.

Police say the man went into a financial institution in the 3000 block of Dougall Avenue and withdrew $400 in cash from a debit card a customer had forgetting inside the ATM machine.

The 54-year-old man turned himself into police later that day.

He has been charged with fraud under $5,000, theft under $5,000, using a credit card obtained through an offence, an unauthorized use of a credit card.

UPDATE

Windsor Essex, you did it again! Thanks to your shares on social media, a 54-year-old man from LaSalle turned himself in yesterday. He is charged with fraud under $5000, theft under $5000, using a credit card obtained through an offence & unauthorized use of a credit card https://t.co/bAEa9JzpeU pic.twitter.com/CU32Ztfouu