Man facing fraud charges in fake bail bondsman scheme: Halifax police

A man is facing fraud charges in a scheme that persuaded people that a relative was in trouble and needed money, according to the Halifax Regional Police.

As part of the plot, police say people received a call from someone pretending to be a relative, who said they were in police custody and needed bail money.

The force says the call was eventually taken over by a person pretending to be a lawyer or police officer, who told the person to give the money.

A fake bail bondsman was then sent to the person’s home to collect the cash, or ask that it be sent by courier, according to police.

HRP and the RCMP say a number of these incidents were reported in the Halifax area between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

On Tuesday, police say financial crime investigators and the local RCMP arrested a man in Moncton, N.B., in connection with the investigation.

The suspect was taken back to Halifax.

Omar Zanfi, 24, was set to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday to face charges of:

four counts of fraud over $5,000

two counts of fraud under $5,000

four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

one count of participating in a criminal organization

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incidents to call them at 902-490-5016.