Man facing impaired charges in fatal hit-and-run: Toronto police

A man is facing a list of charges, including impaired driving, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight in North York on Saturday.

Officers responded to a call for a collision at Wilson and Clayson avenues at around 3:36 a.m. on July 30.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was crossing Wilson Avenue when he was struck by a black 2007 Lincoln Navigator being driven east by 42-year-old man.

Police said the Lincoln struck a Mazda 3, which was stopped at a red light at the intersection, before slamming into the man who was crossing the street.

Police said the vehicle then fled the scene.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Police said Monday that 42-year-old Jean Marie Vian Huhura of Kingston has been charged with impaired driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death, fail to stop at accident scene cause death, driving while prohibited, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance via video link on Aug 2.

Police are asking anyone who may have security camera footage or dash camera footage from the area to contact investigators.