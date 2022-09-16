Man facing kidnapping charge following suspicious incident near Winchester, Ont. school, OPP says

A 34-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal harassment in connection to an investigation into a suspicious incident near a school in Winchester.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were investigating reports of a suspicious man seen around Winchester Public School at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Friday, the OPP said officers arrested a suspect in connection to the suspicious person incident.

Joshua Meredith is facing charges of kidnapping, criminal harassment – watch and beset, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information or video surveillance of the area at the time of the alleged incident to notify Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.