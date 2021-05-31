Man facing manslaughter charge in fatal stabbing of brother: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg Police allege an escalating fight between brothers led to a fatal stabbing late last week.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Elgin Avenue around 8:24 p.m. on May 28, 2021, after a call was made about an injured man found in a residential building.

Police said the man was found unresponsive by officers who gave the man emergency first aid. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died of his injuries.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Logan Harold Flett from Winnipeg.

Police said the man's brother, 32-year-old Russell John Adam Flett was arrested and is facing charges of manslaughter, and failure to comply with a probation order and conditions of a release order.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police allege the two men, whom police identified as brothers, got into a fight that escalated to the stabbing.

Const. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg Police Service said police are not able to expand on what led up to the stabbing, as the investigation is ongoing.

This is the 12th homicide reported by Winnipeg police in 2021.