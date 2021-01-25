A 30-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into three units and starting small fires.

Chatham-Kent police say Sunday afternoon officers responded to a mischief complaint at a Chatham property.

Through investigation, police found that the doors of three units had been kicked in. Once inside police say there was evidence of small fires and additional damage.

Officers identified and arrested the man believed to be responsible.

A 30-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with break and enter committing mischief and two counts of break and enter and committing arson.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.