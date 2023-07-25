Man facing multiple charges after standoff in Hunter River, P.E.I.
A man from Hunter River, P.E.I., is facing multiple charges following a standoff in the community Sunday afternoon.
About a dozen police officers responded to the scene at 4327 Route 13 around 1 p.m.
Police asked people in the area to stay indoors due to a possible barricaded person with a weapon.
A bakery and the upstairs apartments at the scene were evacuated while officers tried to communicate with the man inside.
He surrendered to an RCMP negotiator around 2:30 p.m. and taken into custody
Logan David Tyrone Allen, 26, has been charged with the following:
- assault
- breach of probation
- pointing a firearm
- two counts of possession of a non-restricted firearm
- two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon
Police say he is also facing other charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of ammunition while being prohibited by a court order.
Allen was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
