Man facing multiple charges following break and enter investigation

Windsor police have arrested a man in relation to a series of break-ins at businesses around the city last month.

Police say the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit (TBU) launched an investigation after a number of break and enter incidents occurred at several businesses between July 12 and 29.

A suspect was located by TBU officers Tuesday around 11 p.m. in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue where he was arrested without incident.

Police applied for and were granted authorization to search a room at a hotel in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue where investigators seized “items of evidential value related to the investigation.”

A 39-year-old Windsor man is facing the charges of:

Attempt Break and Enter

two counts of Mischief to Property

two counts of Break and Enter with Intent

Break and Enter Commit Theft

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police-Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, ext. 4000 (After Hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com