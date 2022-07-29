Man facing multiple drug-related charges following search
A Leamington man is facing multiple charges after police found cocaine, meth and other illicit drugs during an investigation Thursday.
Members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crimes Unit, with the help of members of the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on Mill Street in Leamington.
Police say the investigation revealed “an amount” of suspected methamphetamine and other illicit drugs which were seized.
As a result, a 47-year-old man is facing the following charges:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Other Drugs
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
