Man facing second-degree murder charge after Mississauga woman killed

A 27-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a woman was killed in Mississauga on Monday.

Peel police said they were called to the area of Victory Crescent and Purnell Court, just before 8:40 a.m.

When officers walked inside of the home, police said they found a 54-year-old woman in medical distress.

The victim, identified as Argentina Fuentes, was rushed to a trauma centre for her injuries. Police said life-saving measures were unsuccessful and she died.

Police did not disclose the victim and suspect’s relationship, if any.

That same day, police said, they arrested Mississauga resident Nicholas Turcios. He is charged with second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, fail to comply with undertaking and two counts of fail to comply with release order.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).