Man facing six charges following theft of two vehicles
A 19-year-old man, originally from Gasgapegiag, Quebec, is facing six charges following a series of incidents in Perth-Andover, N.B.
At approximately 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 27, members of the Perth-Andover RCMP received a report of a break, enter and theft on Terrace street. Shortly after, police received a second report of a stolen pickup truck from the area.
Police say the pickup truck was located abandoned on Liberty lane, and they learned the suspect had fled on foot.
According to police, while they were responding to the scene, the suspect stole an SUV. Moments later, police say they located the stolen SUV, which had been involved in a single-vehicle crash on Titus drive. The suspect was arrested nearby and transported to hospital with minor injuries.
On Nov. 29, Dylan Jerome appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court by way of tele-remand and was charged with:
- two counts of theft of a motor vehicle
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- breaking and entering with intent
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- failure to comply with an undertaking
Jerome was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 1.
The investigation is ongoing.
