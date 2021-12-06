Man facing slew of charges after home owners allege reno fraud

Halifax police have laid 24 charges against a man they say agreed to do home improvement and contracting work for a number of people, but didn’t.

According to investigators, between May 2020 and May 2021, the accused, Robert Allan Monk, required the money be sent up front and, in most cases, through e-transfers.

Police say the 50-year-old would not do the work he agreed to do with homeowners and would stop communicating with them.

Monk is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

Included in the charges, fraud by credit card, possession of property by crime over $5,000 and 10 counts of breach of probation.