Man facing terrorism charges in deadly London, Ont. vehicle attack returns to court Monday

The man accused of targeting Muslims in a deadly vehicle attack in London, Ont. is expected to make another appearance in court Monday morning.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, originally was facing four counts of first-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder in the attack that left four members of the Afzaal family dead and a young boy injured.

Roughly a week after the initial charges were laid Crown Attorney's informed Veltman that they would be updated to include terrorism.

At his previous court appearance on June, 21, Veltman indicated that he was in the process of finalizing retaining a lawyer.

The court was told that he is in the process of retaining Toronto lawyer Christopher Hicks as his counsel. Hicks represented one of the accused in the Bandidos murder trial.

The case was put over another week in order for that finalization to take place.

A publication ban has been placed on the proceedings.

Veltman's appearance Monday morning will take place sometime after 11 a.m. via from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) in London, Ont.

The deceased have been identified as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.

The couple’s nine-year-old son Fayez Afzaal survived the attack but was left with serious injuries at the time.

The family was out for a walk along Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road when they were hit by a driver in a black pickup.

Police allege that the attack on the evening of June 6, was a planned and premeditated act against Muslims.

The attack sparked outrage across Canada and saw thousands gather at vigils in London, Ont. and throughout the country as well.

None of the charges have been proven in court.