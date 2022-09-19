Man facing trafficking charges after more than 6,500 grams of drugs seized: Regina police

An Alberta man is facing several drug trafficking charges after Regina police performed a vehicle stop and seized more than 6,500 grams of various controlled substances.

The Regina Police Service Drug Unit (RDU) completed an investigation and enforcement action on Wednesday, Sept. 14, in connection with “illegal drug trafficking in the City of Regina,” according to a news release.

RDU, along with RPS patrol officers and members of the Crime Reduction Team, completed a vehicle stop on Highway 11. The stop led to the arrest of the driver.

Police seized more than 6,500 grams of various controlled substances found in the vehicle, including:

Over 1,050 grams of fentanyl

Over 1,500 grams of cocaine

Over 4,000 grams of methamphetamine

A 47-year-old man from Lacombe, Alberta is currently facing three charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused made their first appearance in provincial court on Sept. 15.