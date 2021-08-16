Man facing weapon-related charges following incident at apartment complex in Wallaceburg

A man is facing multiple charges after police negotiated with him for hours to exit an apartment building he allegedly entered with a firearm.

Police say officers received information the man had entered an apartment complex on Albert Street on Friday around 2:30 p.m. with what appeared to be a handgun.

Police learned through investigation this what not the first time the man was spotted in the area with a weapon.

Police identified the man and tried to negotiate with him to exit the building but were unsuccessful.

After several hours a warrant was issued granting officers judicial authority to go inside the residence.

With the assistance of the OPP Tactical Response Unit, officers entered the residence around 3 a.m. and the man was taken into custody.

The 25-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing the following charges of:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)

Carry a concealed weapon

Police held the man in custody pending a bail hearing.