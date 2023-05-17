Man falls asleep behind wheel in car wash, faces impaired driving charge
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly drove impaired and fell asleep while behind the wheel in a car wash in the west end of the city on Tuesday.
According to the London Police Service, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, a concerned citizen contacted police after they observed a vehicle stopped in a car wash in the area of Oxford Street West and Wonderland Road North.
The citizen knocked on the window of the vehicle, and when the driver did not wake up, the citizen contacted police.
Officers attended the car wash, and located a man asleep in the driver seat of the vehicle. He was awoken by police, and taken into custody without issue.
Paramedics also attended the scene and transported the man to hospital as a precaution.
There were no reported injuries.
Over the course of the investigation, police learned the man was a prohibited driver.
As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Impaired operation of a conveyance
- Operation while prohibited
The accused is expected to appear in London court on June 26 in relation to the charges.
