Man falls six stories during workplace incident: Halifax police

Halifax police say a man was injured after falling six stories in workplace incident Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the workplace injury call on the Bedford Highway around 2 p.m.

Police say the 63-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released the name of the workplace, or its location on the Bedford Highway.

The Department of Labour is investigating. 

