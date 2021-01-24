London Fire crews were called to a pond in Northwest London this afternoon, after a man fell through unstable ice.

Fire officials say the man ended up getting out of the water, with the help of a bystander, before they arrived.

It serves as a warning, though, says the fire department. No ice is safe ice, they say, especially in city ponds.

No ice is safe. One person self rescue prior to London Fire Department arriving on scene this afternoon at a pond in N/W London. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/c5bs6J9UYL