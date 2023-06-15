Man falls to death from window of Toronto hotel after police interaction

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a man fell to his death following an interaction with police in downtown Toronto early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near Jarvis and Richmond streets, which were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Paramedics told CP24 that they were called to the scene at 3:08 a.m. and transported an adult male with critical injuries to the hospital.

Video from the scene, which is surrounded by police tape, shows debris on the road, including a shoe, some clothing, and broken glass. A window at a nearby building is also damaged.

According to the SIU, at about 3 a.m. on Thursday, Toronto Police Service received a call for someone throwing items onto the street from a room at the Holiday Inn Express at 111 Lombard St.

The province's police watchdog said in a news release that upon arriving at the scene police officers saw that the window of fourth floor hotel room was broken.

They then went up to the fourth floor, the civilian agency said, "and from outside the door, they attempted to communicate with a man who was inside the room."

A short time later, a 58-year-old man fell to the street below.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, the SIU said.

Five investigators and two forensic investigators have now been assigned to this case.

The civilian agency, which is investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, and/or where a firearm has been discharged at a person, is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

Toronto police, meanwhile, said they’re not providing further details about what happened at this time.

A heavy police presence remains in the area.

More to come. This is a developing story.