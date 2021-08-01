Man falls to his death after police called to 'disturbance' in Coquitlam, IIO investigating

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a man fell to his death while police were present at a home in Coquitlam early Sunday morning.

Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release that its officers were called shortly before 3:30 a.m. for "a complaint of a disturbance in a home."

Mounties did not elaborate on the nature of the "disturbance," nor did they say the location of the home.

In its own news release, the Independent Investigations Office said the incident happened in the 1100 block of Heffley Crescent, which is near Coquitlam Town Centre mall.

The IIO said officers entered the building, and a short time later the man fell from an upper floor to the ground.

RCMP described the interaction in slightly more detail, saying the man pushed the door to the home back at officers before running toward the home's patio.

"The officers entered the home and made their way to the patio, but reportedly did not see him," police said in their release. "When they looked over the railing he was spotted below."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the IIO, which will now be investigating to determine what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the man's death.

The office is tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

The IIO is asking anyone who has relevant information on this latest case to contact its witness line at 855-446-8477 or to use the contact form on its website.