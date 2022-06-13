Man fatally injured in Broadway apartment: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a man has died after he was fatally injured in an apartment block on Broadway early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the apartment in the 600 block of Broadway around 5 a.m. Police had received a report that a man had been seriously injured. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later died of his injuries.
Const. Dani McKinnon, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service, said she cannot say how the man was injured as the investigation is in its early stages and investigators do not want to release details that may be known only to the suspect.
The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Austin Mark Chief of Winnipeg. McKinnon said while Chief was injured inside the apartment, she could not say whether or not he was a resident.
"The homicide unit certainly believes that there are witnesses or people that do have information to assist with this investigation," McKinnon said, adding the homicide unit is looking for the public's help in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the homicide, or who may have video surveillance in the area is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
