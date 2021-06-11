Man fatally shot by N.L. RCMP officer, police watchdog investigating

Newfoundland and Labrador's police oversight agency says a man was fatally shot Friday morning by an RCMP officer in the town of Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L.

A news release from the Serious Incident Response Team of Newfoundland and Labrador says the RCMP notified the agency of the shooting early Friday morning.

The release says SIRT-NL is responding to the scene of the shooting in the central Newfoundland town of about 12,000 people.

The agency says it will conduct an independent investigation into what happened.

It did not immediately provide further information about the victim, the officer involved or the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

SIRT-NL is a civilian led oversight agency that conducts its own investigations into serious incidents involving the actions of police officers in the province, including sexual offences, injury and death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.