Man fatally shot outside central Edmonton shelter
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
Police are investigating after a man was shot outside a central Edmonton shelter and later died from his injuries Monday.
Around 6:30 a.m., paramedics responded to the area of 100 Street and 105A Avenue for reports of a man in medical distress.
A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, where he later died.
The Edmonton Police Service says the homicide section is leading the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.
On Monday afternoon, CTV News Edmonton observed officers investigating and interviewing people in front of the Herb Jamieson Shelter.
Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
