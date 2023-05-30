Man fatally stabbed on Burrows Avenue; homicide unit investigating

A 22-year-old man has died following an early morning stabbing in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Burrows Avenue at 3:45 a.m., where they found the injured man. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

The man’s name has not been released. No arrests have been made.

A section of Burrows Avenue from Salter Street to Powers Street was closed as police conducted their investigation.

Winnipeg police ask anyone with information or surveillance footage that could help investigators to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.