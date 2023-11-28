Man fatally struck by tractor-trailer after reportedly exiting broken-down vehicle on Ont. highway
A man was fatally struck by the driver of a tractor-trailer early Tuesday morning after he reportedly abandoned a broken-down car on a Toronto-area highway.
In a release issued Tuesday, police said the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. on the Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton, Ont.
Police said the driver of a southbound Honda Civic that had broken down attempted to exit the car. It is believed the man walked into live northbound traffic, they said. While crossing, he was struck by a tractor-trailer.
Police said they located the abandoned Honda Civic in the southbound lanes.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene of the collision and is cooperating with Hamilton police's investigation, which has been taken over by the Collision Reconstruction Unit.
