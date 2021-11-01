Man fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy. 85, police asking for help identifying him

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say was hit by a vehicle on the expressway in Waterloo.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Hwy. 85 northbound near Northfield Drive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the man was hit by a passenger vehicle. The driver remained on scene, was uninjured, and is cooperating with police.

The highway has since been reopened.

The man who was killed is described as in his 20s to 30s, is well groomed, and was wearing a grey sweater, track pants, and shoes.

Police say they do not know who he is at the time. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Cambridge OPP at 519-654-0150.