Man fined $15K for shooting moose near Espanola without a license, abandoning it in the woods

A southern Ontario man has been fined more than $15,000 for a 2020 incident in which a moose was shot and killed illegally and then abandoned.

Aaron Elyk of Simcoe pled guilty to unlawfully hunting big game without a licence and was fined $3,755.

Elyk also pled guilty to abandoning big game and was fined $11,255. In addition, his hunting licences have been cancelled and he is prohibited from hunting in Ontario for two years.

A news release Friday from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said the incident took place Oct. 26, 2020.

“Elyk shot and killed a cow near Sables Lake,” the release said.

“He did not have a valid licence to hunt a cow moose. Elyk then abandoned the moose, causing it to spoil.”

Conservation officers were notified and started a lengthy investigation that involved taking statements, using a canine detection dog, a forensic ballistics examination and a search warrant.

The case was heard by Justice of the Peace Lori-Ann Toulouse in the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Dec. 1.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

For more information about unsolved cases, click here.