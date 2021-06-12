Man fined $2,000 for catching 13 walleye over-limit near Amherstburg

The Ontario government is reminding anglers of fishing limits after a Michigan man was fined $2,000 for catching an over-limit of walleye on the Detroit River.

A news release from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fishing limits are in place to “maintain sustainable fisheries for future generations to enjoy.”

The Rockwood, Mich., man pleaded guilty to catching more than the permitted number of walleye and was fined $2,000 and is now banned from holding an Ontario fishing licence and engaging in fishing activities in Canada for two years.

Court heard on April 7, 2020 conservation officers were conducting marine patrol on the Detroit River in Amherstburg and stopped the angler on his boat returning to Michigan after fishing in Ontario waters.

The officers inspected the boat and found 19 walleye in the boat’s live well, which the ministry says is 13 more than his permitted six fish.

“Conservation officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources during the current COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy,” the release says.

To report a natural resource violation or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. Or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.