Man fined, banned from hunting for poaching: BCCOS

Warning: This story contains an image some readers may find disturbing.

A man has been fined $3,000 and is banned from hunting for two years as penalty for poaching two whitetail deer, the BC Conservation Officer Service says.

Lian Qin of the Lower Mainland was found guilty of unlawful possession of dead wildlife and failing to retrieve wildlife, according to the BCCOS.

The service began investigating him in 2021, after receiving a tip through its RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) phone line.

Conservation officers found two deer carcasses with gunshot wounds in a private field near Fort St. James in central B.C.

The BCCOS investigation determined Qin was over his provincial bag limit, or hunting more than three deer in one year. He also did not cancel his species licence, which hunters are legally required to do after killing a big game species, as a separate licence is needed for every animal hunted.

Qin’s firearm was also seized by conservation officers.