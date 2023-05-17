Man fined, banned from hunting for poaching: BCCOS
Warning: This story contains an image some readers may find disturbing.
A man has been fined $3,000 and is banned from hunting for two years as penalty for poaching two whitetail deer, the BC Conservation Officer Service says.
Lian Qin of the Lower Mainland was found guilty of unlawful possession of dead wildlife and failing to retrieve wildlife, according to the BCCOS.
The service began investigating him in 2021, after receiving a tip through its RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) phone line.
Conservation officers found two deer carcasses with gunshot wounds in a private field near Fort St. James in central B.C.
The BCCOS investigation determined Qin was over his provincial bag limit, or hunting more than three deer in one year. He also did not cancel his species licence, which hunters are legally required to do after killing a big game species, as a separate licence is needed for every animal hunted.
Qin’s firearm was also seized by conservation officers.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continuesAs Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Here’s what is open and closed this Victoria Day holiday in London, Ont.The first long weekend of the summer is officially here and Londoners are eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine. So whether you’re wondering what’s open on the holiday itself or you’re looking for family friendly activities to do over the weekend, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day holiday.
-
Fraudsters clone Chapman's Ice Cream Facebook page in attempt to scam publicOfficials with Chapman's Ice Cream are warning about a scam after the Markdale company's Facebook page was cloned by fraudsters trying to gain personal information with the temptation of a contest.
-
Smoky skies cause Stampeders to postpone Fanfest but not gameThe smoky skies have resulted in the Calgary Stampeders pressing pause on Fanfest.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offlineNOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.
-
Ottawa man nets $10,000 fine for illegal walleye haul in northern OntarioAn Ottawa fisherman has been fined $10,000 for catching ten times the allowable amount of walleye while fishing in northern Ontario.
-
Ontario court orders new murder trial for Jennifer Pan convicted in plot to kill parentsOntario's top court has ordered a new first-degree murder trial for a Toronto-area woman who was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against her parents.
-
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellationsA Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
-
Cyclist dead after hit-and-run in Langley, RCMP sayMounties are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Langley early Friday morning that claimed the life of a cyclist.