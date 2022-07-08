Man flags down Sudbury police officer after being stabbed, suspect on the loose

Sudbury police say they are investigating a "targeted" stabbing that injured two men on Frood Road just before midnight Thursday and are looking for the suspect who fled the scene.

A 51-year-old man flagged down a police officer on Frood Road and Jean Street in the city's Donovan area around 11:55 p.m., Greater Sudbury police said in a news release.

"The man explained that he had been involved in an altercation with another man while inside a residence on Frood Road and as a result of the altercation he had been stabbed," police said.

Paramedics took the man to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries while the emergency response unit checked the residence for the suspect and to "ensure no one else was injured."

A second man approached officers searching the area of Jean Street and Burton Avenue and said he was also assaulted by the same suspect at the residence at the time of the stabbing, according to police.

"The 54-year-old man sustained minor injuries as a result of the altercation," police said.

The suspect is described as:

Six-foot-three

160 pounds, with a slim build

Dark, brown hair and brown eyes

Wearing brightly-coloured clothing at the time of the incident

"This is believed to be a targeted incident as the individuals involved are known to each other," police said.

"Anyone with information related to the incident or the identity of the man is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477."

A canine unit conducted a track in the early hours of the morning, but the suspect was not located.