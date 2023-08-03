Man fled from police in Bedford, crashed stolen truck in Stewiacke: N.S. RCMP

A 31-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S., is facing charges after police say he fled from officers and crashed a stolen truck Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., Halifax Regional Police received a report of an assault taking place in a vehicle on Highway 102 near Hammonds Plains Road in Bedford, N.S.

Police say the driver, who was in a Dodge Ram, was speeding.

Officers found the truck near the Fall River exit and saw a female passenger “who appeared to be in distress.”

Police then tried to stop the vehicle, but say the male driver refused to stop and fled.

Police say they did not try to follow the truck in the interest of public safety.

About 30 minutes later, RCMP officers found the truck at a gas station near the highway in Stewiacke – about 50 kilometres away.

The man was outside of the truck when officers approached him. Police say he jumped back in the truck before they could arrest him and he kept fleeing northbound on Highway 102.

A few minutes later, the truck left the highway and ended up in a ditch. Police say this happened after he tried to avoid spike belts.

“Both the man and the woman exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The man was arrested safely in a wooded area nearby. The woman was not located after she fled the scene,” said Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay in a news release Thursday.

Police say the truck the man was driving had been reported stolen in Shelburne County the day before.

Tayler Richard Malcom has been charged with:

flight from police

dangerous operation of a conveyance

possession of property obtained by crime

failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Malcom was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.

Police say they would like to speak with the woman who fled.

She, or anyone else with information on the incident, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.