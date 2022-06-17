Man flees scene after crash in Kitchener, charged with impaired driving
An Ingersoll man faces an impaired driving charge and other offences after a crash in Kitchener on Wednesday.
Waterloo regional police said around 10:20 p.m., they responded to reports of a collision involving a pickup truck and a transport truck in the area of Trillium Drive and Steckle Place.
Police said the fuel tank on the transport truck was damaged in the crash, causing a large amount of fuel to spill onto the roadway.
The 25-year-old man driving the transport truck suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.
The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene and was later located and arrested.
A 28-year-old man was charged with the following:
- Impaired driving
- Operation while impaired (over 80 mg per 100ml of blood)
- Dangerous driving
- Failure to remain at the scene of a collision
The man was also arrested on outstanding warrants and held for a bail hearing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
