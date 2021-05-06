iHeartRadio

Man found asleep at the wheel wakes up to 42 charges

image.jpg

A 50-year-old Corunna man got more than he likely dreamed when he fell asleep in his car ... more charges that is. 

The man is facing a total 42 charges after a police officer found him asleep in his car at a red light.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road.

The man was arrested and subsequently searched.

Officers turned up more than $83,000 in drugs, cash, and drug related items.

As a result the man is facing the following 42 charges:

  • Impaired operation of a conveyance;
  • 28 counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking;
  • Five counts of possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking;
  • Five counts of possession for the purpose of selling;
  • Two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking; and
  • Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The items seized include:

  • A total of 598 grams of Methamphetamine, value $65,780
  • A total of 18.8 grams of Fentanyl, value $8,460
  • 176 x 8 mg of Dilaudid pills, value $3,520
  • 70 x Oxycodone pills, value $1,400
  • 106 x 4 mg Hydromorphone pills, value $1060
  • A total of eight (8) grams of Cocaine, value $800
  • 13 x 30 mg Hydromorphone pills, value $780
  • A total of 27 grams of Hash Oil, value $675
  • 50 x Methylphenidate pills, value $500
  • 14 x 18 mg Hydromorphone pills, value $420
  • A total of 5.7 grams of Psilocybin, value $57
  • 1 x Xanax pill, value $20
  • One (1) x 9 mg Hydromorphone pills, value $15
  • $5080 in cash
  • Digital Scale