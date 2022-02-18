Man found at Surrey park with gunshot wound, police unsure of scene of shooting

Mounties are investigating a shooting after a man was found a Surrey park with serious injuries Wednesday.

Police said they were called when an unresponsive man was found in Hawthorne Park at about 9:45 a.m. Mounties and paramedics went to the park to help the man, who was taken to hospital.

"A medical examination at the hospital revealed a gunshot wound. The victim, who is known to police, remains in hospital in serious condition," Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

While the man was found in the park, police said the location of the shooting hasn't been confirmed. Investigators used police dogs and Air 1 to search the surrounding area.

Mounties said they're continuing the investigation and may be near Hawthorne Park to speak with witnesses and collect surveillance video.

Anyone with information should call the RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.