Man found dead after boat capsizes on Sask. lake

Police have recovered the body of a Spiritwood man, 59, who went missing after the boat he was on capsized.

The man an a family member were boating on Little Shell Lake the evening of June 7 when their boat overturned, RCMP said in a news release.

The family member made it to shore safely, but lost sight of the man.

The family member walked all night through the bush to return to their campsite to call for help, police said.

Officers recovered the man’s body in the water around 9 a.m. on June 8.